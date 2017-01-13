Extension given for SC to comply with ID mandate

S.C. (WCBD) — Anyone with an ID issued by the State of South Carolina can keep using it following an extension by Homeland security. The extension is for the state to comply with the REAL ID Act.

The law, passed in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks, imposes tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. Residency in order for state driver’s licenses to be valid for federal purposes.

The state recently learned its IDs did not comply with changes mandated by Congress.

If South Carolina isn’t compliant with the REAL ID Act by June 6, residents will be barred from entering federal buildings and military bases. In January 2018, driver’s licenses from noncompliant states will not be accepted to board a commercial aircraft within the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security Rodriguez added.

The 9/11 hijackers obtained valid identification cards from various states, according to the FBI, and a commission that reported on the attacks recommended the federal government develop standards for issuing identification cards as a way to help prevent terrorism and fraud.