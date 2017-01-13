Email scam targets Netflix customers

FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its escalating costs for shows such as "House of Cards" and other original programming. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
(WBAY) – A cyber-security company is warning Netflix customers to beware of a scam targeting credit card and personal information.

FireEye Labs posted a story this week about a phishing scam.

FireEye blogger Mohammed Mohsin Dalla reports that the scam email asks costumers to update Netflix membership information. A link in the email directs people to a page that looks at lot like an official Netflix login page, but it is not.

The fraudulent link will request your billing and credit card information, potentially putting your information in the hands of scammers.

Netflix has a section on its website about protecting yourself from phishing attempts.

The video streaming company says Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email–including payment information, social security number, or account password.

Click here for Netflix’s security tips.

