CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the Summerall Guards are participating in the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Parade.

Approximately 150 cadets will head to Washington, D.C.

On Friday, January 13, the group will hold a dress rehearsal from 4:15 – 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

To attend, head over to Summerall Field and park in the general parking areas.