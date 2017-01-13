Charleston Christian School receives the News 2 Cool School Award



News 2 presents Charleston Christian School with our Cool School Award.

All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at CCS. Charleston Christian School is an education ministry of Church Creek Presbyterian Church.

Teachers use a tower garden to help with science lessons, and the school’s reading buddy program is popular with students. School leaders say they strive to provide an excellent education to shepherd hearts and sharpen minds.

Congratulations Charleston Christian School!

