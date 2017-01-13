6 reasons why Americans are giving up social media

WFLA Published:
holiday-social-media

(WFLA) — 2017 is nearly two weeks old. How’s your New Year’s resolution holding up?

According to the social media company Treem, the majority of Americans (51.9%) considered dropping out from social media in 2017.

The top reasons, according to a poll of 1,000 Americans, include:

1. Fake news
2. Avoiding arguments about Trump
3. Avoiding work colleagues’ desire to connect socially
4. Wanting to avoid parents from connecting
5. Hiding sexual orientation
6. Having more than one romantic partner

Of those people who resolved to be more active on social media, the top reasons given are to become a social-media influencer, followed by looking smart.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s