6 reasons why Americans are giving up social media

(WFLA) — 2017 is nearly two weeks old. How’s your New Year’s resolution holding up?

According to the social media company Treem, the majority of Americans (51.9%) considered dropping out from social media in 2017.

The top reasons, according to a poll of 1,000 Americans, include:

1. Fake news

2. Avoiding arguments about Trump

3. Avoiding work colleagues’ desire to connect socially

4. Wanting to avoid parents from connecting

5. Hiding sexual orientation

6. Having more than one romantic partner

Of those people who resolved to be more active on social media, the top reasons given are to become a social-media influencer, followed by looking smart.