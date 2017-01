SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – Officials say two women have died in a fire in Sumter County.

Local media outlets report firefighters were called to a home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and found the bodies.

A Sumter County spokeswoman says the victims were sisters, ages 88 and 82. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.