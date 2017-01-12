Victoria Beckham pens open letter to 18-year-old self

(WSPA) — In a letter to her 18-year-old self, singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham is opening up about her regret of getting breast implants.

Published in British Vogue, the former Spice Girl says, “”And I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

After 17 years of marriage to iconic soccer star David Beckham, she says “Love at first sight does exist.” You can read the whole letter http://www.vogue.co.uk/article/victoria-beckham-vogue-interview .