Teenager arrested following 2 burglaries in the Stono Park neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two burglaries that took place between December 15, 2016 and January 5, 2017 in the Stono Park Neighborhood.

Makil Buggs, 17, of North Charleston, is charged with burglary 1st degree, burglary 2nd degree and grand larceny. He’s currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Authorities say one burglary took place on December 20, 2016 at a home on Betsy Road.

Another one took place on January 3, 2017 at a home on Pinckney Park Drive.

Forensic evidence recovered from both crime scenes linked Buggs to the burglaries, according to police spokesman Charles Francis. A search warrant executed at the suspect’s home also recovered evidence from one of the burglaries.

Buggs is the Greg Mathis Charter High School student taken into police custody Wednesday after bringing a gun to school. A black Bersa Thunder 380 handgun was found in the left side of his waistband Thursday morning.

The investigation into 8 recent burglaries in that neighborhood continues.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty Charleston Police Department detective.