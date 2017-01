(WCBD) — Taco Bell is adding The Naked Chicken Chalupa to its menu.

The shell is made with four ounces of marinated, all-white-meat, antibiotic-free chicken — with Mexican spices and seasoning, and is packed with fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and creamy avocado ranch.

Taco bell will launch The Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide beginning January 26.