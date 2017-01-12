Puppy Picks Playoffs-Divisional round

By Published:
puppy-picks-text-fs1

 

williw-puppy-picks-week-19

He’s a willie good dog, so naturally they call him Willie.

The 5 month old Chihuahua, rat terrier pup will stick to your side like a pesky quarterback, fortunately he’s too tiny to tackle…but there will be plenty of tackling in the game Willie’s picking!

It’s a Saturday matchup for a spot in the AFC title  as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Kansas City Chiefs

Willis is really looking forward to eating so without further ado, it’s time for the puppy to make his pick…and like any loyal pup he has no interest in leaving your side.  It takes some coaxing but Willie gets his head in the game… and his nose in the Steelers’ bowl.  This puppy is for Pittsburgh!

