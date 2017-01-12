Proactive driving school for teens being held in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) -A proactive driving school for teens is being held in Goose Creek February.

The driving school B.R.A.K.E.S is a four-hour program that partners teens with professional driving instructors to teach the skills of defensive driving in a controlled, hands-on environment.

The life-saving experience is fun, and will give young drivers more confidence behind the wheel.

Parents are offered a chance to get behind the wheel and experience some of the same courses as the teens.

the course will be offered February 4 and 5, 2017 on Pop Chambers Dr. in Goose Creek.

