Pickup truck rear-ends school bus in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a fatal wreck involving a school bus.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, the driver of a pick-up truck rear-ended a school bus just before 11 p.m. on January 11 at Rivers Ave and Greenridge Rd.

Fourteen students from Garrett Academy’s wrestling team, along with two staff members were on the bus, according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Four of the students were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck died at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

