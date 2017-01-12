New train station to open in North Charleston by end of 2018

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published:
New York Analyzes Its Defenses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston will be getting a new Amtrak train station.

The North Charleston City Council is expected to vote Thursday, January 12 on a lease to run the facility.

It will be built near the existing Amtrak terminal on Gaynor Avenue near Rivers Avenue. The stop will be on a main north-south Amtrak route between New York and Miami.

Greyhound buses also will operate from the new station.

Officials say the majority of the money used to pay for the new station will come from grant money.

City taxpayers will pay $1 million for the project.

The station is expected to open by the end of 2018.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s