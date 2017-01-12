New train station to open in North Charleston by end of 2018

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston will be getting a new Amtrak train station.

The North Charleston City Council is expected to vote Thursday, January 12 on a lease to run the facility.

It will be built near the existing Amtrak terminal on Gaynor Avenue near Rivers Avenue. The stop will be on a main north-south Amtrak route between New York and Miami.

Greyhound buses also will operate from the new station.

Officials say the majority of the money used to pay for the new station will come from grant money.

City taxpayers will pay $1 million for the project.

The station is expected to open by the end of 2018.