New 267-multifamily rental community coming to Summerville

An affiliate of The Beach Company announced today the acquisition of 19.04 acres located at the intersection of Highway 17A and Dorchester Road in Summerville.

The project, named Summer Village, is located in Summerville near Boeing, the Joint Base, the future Volvo plant and many other area employers.

“The property not only offers close proximity to major area employers, it is also located near popular retailers along Summerville’s iconic Main Street, as well as Dorchester and Orangeburg Roads,” said Alan McMahon, development manager for The Beach Company.

Future plans for Summer Village call for a 267-multifamily rental community, and construction is expected to begin June 2017. Amenities include a full-service clubroom, resort-inspired pool, fire pit area, village green and fitness center.