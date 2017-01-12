Mayor, feds to announce consent decree for Baltimore police

In this image taken from video, police investigate the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in Baltimore. Baltimore police say four people have been shot, three fatally, near the University of Maryland, Baltimore, campus. (WMAR via AP)
In this image taken from video, police investigate the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in Baltimore. Baltimore police say four people have been shot, three fatally, near the University of Maryland, Baltimore, campus. (WMAR via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Nearly two years after the death of a young black man in Baltimore police custody exposed systemic failures within the department that included excessive force, racial discrimination and illegal arrests, city officials are expected to agree with federal officials on court-enforceable reforms.

A consent decree, which will be announced at a joint news conference with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch, will be filed in U.S. District Court after it’s approved by the city’s spending panel Thursday.

The agreement comes after months of negotiations between city and federal officials over how best to repair deep problems in the city’s policing, which for years violated the civil rights of some of Baltimore’s most vulnerable residents.

