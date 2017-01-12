Lowcountry leaders raise $46k to fund Route 20 service; challenges others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mickey Bakst and Paul Stracey of Belmond Charleston Place have officially presented a $46,000 check to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority that will fund an additional six months of free service on King Street Route 20.

The contribution is part of an effort to assist residents in a part of the city heavily affected by the closure of Bi-Lo last fall. CARTA has provided free service on the route since October and has seen a 50% increase in ridership through January 2017.

Donors to date include:

Belmond Charleston Place

Feed the Need

Hilton and Catherine Smith

East Bay Company

Sean Litton of Peninsula Company

Blackbaud

Tony McAlister of McAlister Development Company

Croghan’s Jewel Box

Neil Robinson

Charlie Way

However, Bakst and Co. don’t want to stop at the six months they’ll be providing. They’re also challenging others in the Charleston business community to get involved and fund an entire year of service on Route 20.

For others looking to get involved, checks should be made to Meet the Needs Charleston – a 501 (c)(3) that will transfer the funds to CARTA. The address is 275 Beech Hill Lane, Mount Pleasant 29464.