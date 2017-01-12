Lawmakers hope to keep South Carolina Conservation Bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Some state lawmakers are working to make sure the South Carolina Conservation Bank continues to operate.

Funding provided by the conservation bank has helped Morris Island and the Angel Oak in the Charleston area.

The Palmetto Land and Water Legacy Alliance announced its formation Wednesday. More than two dozen environmental and business groups will push to save the bank, which could be curtailed next year.

Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, pre-filed a bill to reauthorize the group, extend its reauthorization period to 10 years through June 30, 2028.

The bank is a public-private funding effort to conserve land. It has protected more than 300,000 acres since its start in 2004.

Some lawmakers don’t like the bank because it pays to conserve privately-owned land.