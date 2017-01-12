Free dental exams, x-rays in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — You can get free dental exams and x-rays in downtown Charleston.

Senior dental students at the Medical University of South Carolina are offering the service on the first floor of the MUSC dental clinic at 29 Bee Street, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, from now until April 5 (except 1/16 and the week of 3/13-3/17).

If you have certain lesions or need a deep cleaning, the dental work will be done at no cost if you qualify. More details will be discussed at the screening.

If you have any questions? Email dentalboardscreenings@gmail.com.