Former Mayor Joe Riley to teach first class at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr., is preparing to teach his first course at The Citadel.

Old South City, New South Revival Political Leadership in Charleston, South Carolina, will dive into Charleston’s transformation from a sleepy coastal town into an international tourist destination, a major economic engine for the region and a center for global trade, according to the military college.

Riley’s first class will be held from 2:30 – 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.

Classes will be held on Tuesday afternoons at various locations on campus and throughout the city, including Riviera Theater, City Hall and Emanuel AME church.

Each class session will include remarks by Riley, guest speakers, and a discussion with 15-20 cadets as well as members of the public who will be invited to attend classes based on their areas of interest, according to the course description.