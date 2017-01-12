Foot chase leads to arrest of wanted man

ANDREWS, SC (WCBD)- A man was arrested today by Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies after a brief pursuit on foot.

22-year-old Justin Tucker was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants including shoplifting, driving under suspension- 1st offense, grand larceny, reckless driving and failure to stop for officers.

Tucker has been taken into custody at the Georgetown County Detention center where he awaits additional charges from other agencies.

If you have any information on incidents Tucker may have been involved in you are asked to contact authorities.

You can send an anonymous tip by using Text-A-Tip. Dial 2-7-4-6-3-7. Write the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is only for crime tips, not for the reports of crimes in process. For crimes in process please call 9-1-1.