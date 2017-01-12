Emmanuel A.M.E. holds bible study following Roof’s federal sentencing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Mother Emmanuel held bible study on Wednesday evening, the same bible study Dylann Roof attended on June 17, 2015.

“It is not coincidental, it is God’s providence,” said Reverend Eric Manning.

Tonight, 42 people gathered in the room where Roof wreaked havoc but this evening that same room was filled with hope.

“I guess peace would be a good word. Our bible study has always been a place of sharing and discussing God’s word,” said Manning.

Reverend Eric Manning says they discussed today’s outcome and focused on forgiveness.

“A lot of good questions were coming out, not only on the proceedings but regarding Romans chapter 2, dealing with judgement, forgiveness, love, gods grace and god mercy,” said Manning

