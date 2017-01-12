Emmanuel A.M.E. holds bible study following Roof’s federal sentencing

sofia-pic-for-web By Published:
BIBLE STUDY MOTHER EMMANUEL

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Mother Emmanuel held bible study on Wednesday evening, the same bible study Dylann Roof attended on June 17, 2015.

“It is not coincidental, it is God’s providence,” said Reverend Eric Manning.

Tonight, 42 people gathered in the room where Roof wreaked havoc but this evening that same room was filled with hope.

“I guess peace would be a good word. Our bible study has always been a place of sharing and discussing God’s word,” said Manning.

Reverend Eric Manning says they discussed today’s outcome and focused on forgiveness.

“A lot of good questions were coming out, not only on the proceedings but regarding Romans chapter 2, dealing with judgement, forgiveness, love, gods grace and god mercy,” said Manning

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s