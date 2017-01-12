Drop off FedEx packages at Walgreens starting spring 2017

FILE - This June 4, 2014, file photo shows a Walgreens retail store in Boston. Walgreens confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, that it will buy rival Rite Aid, creating a drugstore giant with nearly 18,000 stores around the world. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
(WCBD) — You will soon be allowed to drop off and pick up FedEx packages at thousands of Walgreens locations across the United States

“Walgreens, with its strong focus on customer care, is the perfect retailer to help us continue to meet the growing demand for convenient, secure drop-off and pickup options, and our research has shown that customers rank pharmacies as a preferred location for accessing their e-commerce shipments,” said Raj Subramaniam, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, FedEx Corporation.

“The addition of Walgreens locations to the existing network of FedEx retail offerings will substantially increase customer access to staffed pickup and dropoff locations and enhance convenient access to FedEx Ground and FedEx Express package shipment and drop-off options.”

The program is expected to begin spring 2017.

“We look forward to providing our customers with these convenient options that will be available whenever the store is open,” said Reuben Slone, Walgreens senior vice president of supply chain.

It is not clear how many Walgreens will participate at first.  The store says it should be available at nearly 8,000 stores by fall 2018.

