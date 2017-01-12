DHEC offers free kits to test homes for harmful radon gas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering free kits to test for radon in your homes.

January is National Radon Action Month.

A free radon test kit may be ordered from DHEC’s website at www.scdhec.gov/radon or by calling 1-800-768-0362. Radon kits may also be purchased through the National Radon Program Services or ordered directly from radon testing companies.

If your home is found to have high levels of radon, the level may be greatly reduced by relatively low-cost home repairs.

The EPA estimates that radon is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer-related deaths each year. This estimate makes radon the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.