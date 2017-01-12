Confederate Relic Room’s board not giving up on $3.6M plan

The governing board of South Carolina’s Confederate Relic Room isn’t giving up on a $3.6 million proposal to expand the state’s military history museum and display the battle flag removed from Statehouse grounds in summer 2015.

The board voted unanimously Thursday to “vigorously advocate” for the proposal legislators shot down early last year, when a subcommittee chairman declared “we’re not funding it.”

Commissioners say they believe legislators didn’t understand the project’s breakdown and will stress as they try again that the rebel flag display represents $550,000 of the total price tag.

The vote came after the museum’s director suggested displaying the flag in existing office space at an estimated cost of $200,000.

The law legislators passed to remove the rebel flag specifically sent it to the museum.