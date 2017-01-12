Charleston Christian School offers nurturing learning environment and engaging academic program

Charleston Christian School strives to help students foster a curiosity about the world and help them find their place in it. We’re in West Ashley for our Cool School of the week.

Shepherding hearts and sharpening minds, that’s the mission at Charleston Christian School. “We want the students analyze ideas from a Christian perspective,” says Head of School Ashley Chandler. “We want them to analyze life from a Christian perspective, that’s something we teach them now so when they grow up and enter the world as adults they will have that foundation.”

Charleston Christian School is an education ministry of Church Creek Presbyterian Church. The school opened in 1981, and has more than eighty student in kindergarten through eighth grades. Younger students are paired with an older reading buddy, and they meet once a week. Students also have chapel once a week. Seventh-grade student Anna Clifford says, “It’s a really good environment for kids in general. It gives a Christian background, and we get to study bible which is really nice.” Special classes include Bible, Spanish, technology, art, and theater. The school puts on a big theater production every year. Last year students performed Peter Pan, Jr. at the Sottile theater. Clifford says, “How great it is to have such a small place that you really know everybody.”

A parent donated a tower garden to CCS. Teacher Jennifer Thompson uses it to help with science lessons. “We are experimenting as we go,” says Thompson. “It’s hydroponic, no dirt involved. It’s all water and nutrients. It’s on a time. It’s got it’s own light so it takes up no space outside. We can grow essentially in theory excellent vegetables and fruits that the children will be able to pick right off of in order to eat and enjoy in the classroom.”

Head of School Chandler says, “We want to provide a rigorous education for them. We want to challenge them. We want them to love learning, at the same time we want to come alongside them and pray with them and nurture them and just foster a relationship with them.” Fourth-grade student Lekhi Bennett says, “I think it’s a good environment to help kids learn, and to learn the word of God. It means when I’m an adult I will be able to share it with many people. I want to be a missionary and or a doctor to help people.”

The Charleston Christian School is accredited through the South Carolina Association of Christian Schools.

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present CCS with our Cool School award.

