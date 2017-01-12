Car stolen with baby inside in Greenville, man, mom arrested

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man stole a vehicle with a one-year-old left in the car, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Now the alleged car thief and the child’s mother face charges.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Spinx at the corner of Highway 418 and Fairview Road.

Deputies say 21-year-old Michael Tyler Shelton has been charged with kidnapping and petit larceny.

On Thursday, Shelton remained in jail at the Greenville County Detention Center after a judge denied bond.

The child’s mom, 30-year-old Alejandra Rogers, was arrested for leaving her baby alone inside the car while she went into the gas station, deputies say. Rogers was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Deputies say Rogers found her vehicle just down the street at a Dollar General store. Her child was reportedly in good condition.

Shelton fled the scene on foot and was caught a short time later.