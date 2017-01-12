Belgium arrests man with charges related to Paris attacks

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, a woman is evacuated from the Bataclan concert hall after gunmen attacked the venue in Paris. New video released Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, by the Islamic State group shows the extremists who carried out the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris committing atrocities in IS-controlled territory while plotting the slaughter in the French capital. The video shows the extent of the planning that went into the operation, which French authorities have said from the beginning was planned in Syria. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
BRUSSELS (AP) – Belgian authorities have arrested a suspect and filed terror-related charges linked to the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

The federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday the suspect, identified only as Farid K, was accused of providing fake documents which were used in the preparation of the attacks. He was charged with taking part in the activities of a terrorist group and held in custody.

Another suspect, Meryem E.B., was charged with falsification of documents but released.

Seven attackers were killed the night of the Nov. 13 attacks and two others died in a police raid five days later. One key player – Salah Abdeslam – escaped and was arrested four months later in Belgium. Other members of the network survived, plotting violence from Belgium and Syria or Iraq.

