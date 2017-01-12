Authorities search for 2 following Ridgeville bank robbery

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a bank robbery Thursday morning.

According to spokesman Captain Tony Phinney, an unknown amount of money was taken from the Enterprise Bank on E. Main Street just after 8:30 a.m. on January 12.

We’re told the two suspects involved fled toward I-26 and Hwy 78 in a black, late-model Nissan Maxima. No license tag appeared to be on the vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

