Authorities investigate burglary at downtown Charleston Apple Store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a burglary in downtown Charleston.

According to spokesman Charles Francis, the incident happened at the Apple Store on King Street just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 12.

No word on whether any items were stolen or not.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200 ask for on-duty Charleston Police Department detective.

