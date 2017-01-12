Arrests made for vandalism and assault in Murrells Inlet

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s office arrested two men in response to reports of vandalism and assault at the Riverwood Complex in Murrells Inlet on January 8th.

27-year-old Brian Meyers and 28-year-old Bruce Laybolt have each been charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property and injury valued over $200,000 and one count each of breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

Investigation into this incident found that a person had been firing a pneumatic weapon at a delivery person from an unknown location within the complex, this event resulting with damage to multiple vehicles, affecting 12 people.

There were no serious injuries caused in this incident.

Both men are awaiting bond hearings.