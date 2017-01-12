Arrest made in string of McClellanville burglaries

Devon Lamar Jackson has been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries beginning on Christmas Day through the beginning of 2017.

Jackson was connected to five separate burglaries at the Dollar General store on Highway 17 in North McClellanville as well as The Palmetto Store also on Highway 17.

Jackson got away with thousands of dollars worth of fireworks, clothing, cigarettes, cigars and even a toy train set and caused hundreds of dollars in damage to both businesses.

Surveillance video and evidence found at Jackson’s mothers home in North McClellanville were able to assist the Charleston County Sheriff’s office in placing his arrest.

Jackson now holds five separate charges for burglary in the second degree.