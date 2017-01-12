Arizona public safety trooper shot

Police activity closed Interstate 10 westbound west of Tonopah in the early-morning hours of Jan. 12, 2017. (Credit: KPNX)
TONOPAH, Ariz. (NBC News) – An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was shot early Thursday morning.

It’s believed the trooper was responding to a rollover wreck in the area when he was shot. A woman was ejected in that crash.

Officials say the trooper and the suspect were both down following the situation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the stretch of interstate where the incident took place was expected to be “extended.”

The department arranged a local road detour before 6 a.m.

