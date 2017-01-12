66 yer old found unconscious, demon’s name written on chest

Authorities say they’ve made an arrest after a 66-year-old woman was found bloody and unconscious with black eyes and the name of a demon written in black on her chest.

Police told media outlets that officers were called to a Myrtle Beach hotel around noon Wednesday after the woman was found.

Paramedics say “Asmoday” was written on her chest. That is the name of a demon from a religious book written more than 2,000 years ago.

Investigators say the officers checked security camera footage and determined 33-year-old Chase Wall was with the woman.

Police say Wall was arrested later Wednesday driving the woman’s car.

He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

