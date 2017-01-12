3 car collision on Ravenel Bridge causing traffic delays

Mount Pleasant Police now have two lanes open on the Ravenel Bridge after responding to an accident involving three vehicles on the southbound side of the bridge just after 2 p.m.

The accident closed down all southbound lanes but one as crews work to clear the scene. At this time there is no information on reported injuries or a potential cause of the crash. The scene causing traffic backup on Highway 17 to Northcutt Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

We will update you as we gather more information on this developing story.