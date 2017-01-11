Taco Bell adding new fried chicken shell to menu

NBC News Published: Updated:
Taco Bell, Image courtesy AP
Taco Bell, Image courtesy AP

(NBC News) – Taco Bell is adding a new item to its menu that replaces your typical taco shell with fried chicken.

It’s called the Naked Chicken Chalupa and features a fried chicken shell.

Taco Bell says it’s the first taco shell made entirely with marinated, all-white, antibiotic-free chicken.

The shell is then packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch.

The fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years. It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.

