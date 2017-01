CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A Greg Mathis Charter High School student was taken into police custody Wednesday after bring a gun to school.

According to authorities, Greg Mathis Charter High School student, Makll Muggs was taken into custody after they recovered a black Bersa Thunder 380 handgun in the left side of his waistband Thursday morning.

The Charleston Police Department took possession of the gun.

Buggs is expected to appear in bond court Thursday at 2 p.m.