SC Supreme Court to resolve questions over next Lt. Gov.

The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to resolve questions over how the lieutenant governor’s office will be filled if Gov. Nikki Haley becomes U.N. ambassador.

The state’s high court on Wednesday accepted Sen. Tom Davis’ request to take the case directly. Justices will hear arguments next Wednesday afternoon – the same day Haley’s confirmation process begins.

Davis says the ruling means justices are “determined not to leave us without a road map when the vacancy occurs.” The Beaufort Republican asked them last month to settle a discrepancy on whether a constitutional amendment changing the lines of succession is in effect.

If it is, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster could pick his replacement, allowing Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman to easily keep his powerful leadership post.