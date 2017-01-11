Reserve Hampton deputy sues Bluffton police over arrest

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – A reserve Hampton County sheriff’s deputy has sued Bluffton, two Bluffton police officers and a Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported (http://bit.ly/2iZjYu2 ) that Johnnie Bryant III of Bluffton says he was improperly arrested in 2014 when he was accused of pointing a gun.

Bryant said he suffered embarrassment, humiliation, damage to reputation, loss of opportunity, emotional distress and other harm because of the arrest.

Neighbors told the Bluffton officers and Beaufort sheriff’s deputy that Bryant pointed a gun at them in a dispute over their dog.

Bryant’s lawsuit said he did not point the gun at them but only at the ground. The charges were dropped in 2015.

A neither the deputy nor a spokeswoman for Bluffton police would talk about the lawsuit.