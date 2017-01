Changes are coming to the iconic Monopoly board game.

You can vote on 64 tokens that range from emojis to footwear, vehicles, and animals.

Gamers can visit the vote Monopoly site and vote now through January 31 and choose from more than 50 new options. The old tokens, including the thimble, top hat, and Scottie dog, are also on the table.

Hasbro plans to announce the results on World Monopoly Day on March 19.