Michaels recalls rock salt lamps due to shock, fire hazards

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

The recall involves three rock salt lamps. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. They were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.