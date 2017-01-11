Michaels recalls rock salt lamps due to shock, fire hazards

Michaels is recalling Lumière rock salt lamps.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.
The recall involves three rock salt lamps. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. They were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.
|
Description
|
SKU
|
UPC
|
Rock of Gibraltar Lamp
|
495144
|
00886946056253
|
Carnival of Lights
|
495433
|
00886946058325
|
Basket of Rocks
|
495146
|
00886946056277
No injuries were reported
If you are using the lamp, stop using it immediately and return it to any Michaels store for a full refund.
The items were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.