Michaels recalls rock salt lamps due to shock, fire hazards

Michaels is recalling Lumière rock salt lamps.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

The recall involves three rock salt lamps. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. They were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.

 

Description

SKU

UPC

Rock of Gibraltar Lamp

495144

00886946056253

Carnival of Lights

495433

00886946058325

Basket of Rocks

495146

00886946056277

No injuries were reported

If you are using the lamp, stop using it immediately and return it to any Michaels store for a full refund.

The items were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.

 

 

