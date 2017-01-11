Haley on UN job: South Carolina crises, lessons in diplomacy

Published:
Nikki Haley
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks to the crowd at the Kemp Forum, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. Two fresh faces in the Republican Party, Haley House Speaker Paul Ryan are offering messages of openness and diversity that could answer the GOP establishments increasingly desperate search for an antidote to the loud pronouncements of presidential front-runner Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says dealing with lawmakers and serving as the state’s healer-in-chief through deadly natural disasters, a shooting massacre and other crises has equipped her for the job of U.N. ambassador.

“Everything I’ve done leading up to this point has always been about diplomacy,” the conservative Republican said Monday. “It’s been about trying to lift up everyone – getting them to work together for the greater good – and that’s what I’m going to attempt to do going forward.”

The South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley became the nation’s youngest governor in 2011 at age 38 and was re-elected in 2014. She turns 45 on Inauguration Day, two days before Senate confirmation hearings open on her nomination by President-elect Donald Trump.

