Governor Nikki Haley’s State of the State likely to be final address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Governor Nikki Haley will give her annual State of the State address on Wednesday, January 11.

The speech, which is set to start at 7 p.m. according to the S.C. Senate’s invitations calendar, is expected to be her final address.

Right now, Haley is asking legislators to cut taxes.

In what’s expected to be her final budget proposal, Haley’s plan calls for cutting both income and corporate taxes over the next decade. The phase-in plan would cut about $89 million from the budget in the coming fiscal year.

The republican from Lexington is set to become a U.N. Ambassador after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster then will succeed Haley as governor.

Haley will deliver Wednesday night’s speech during a joint session of the General Assembly.