Girl reunites with ‘irreplaceable’ teddy bear after Fort Lauderdale shooting

A 10-year-old girl swept up in the chaos of last week’s deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale was comforted Tuesday by the return of a beloved stuffed animal that was lost in the aftermath.

Five people were killed and six more were injured in the shooting by suspect Esteban Santiago, 26, an Iraq War veteran who opened fire on travelers Jan. 6 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Girl reunited with her precious teddy bear she lost while evacuating #FLL airport Friday during shooting rampage @nbc6 Heartwarming story pic.twitter.com/pEq0NraEyh — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) January 10, 2017

Kim Lariviere was with her 10-year-old daughter, Courtney, in terminal 2 at gate D8 when pandemonium erupted during the shooting. Travelers abandoned approximately 20,000 items around the airport as they tried to flee to safety.