Food jump rope at Jimmy John’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) —Snapchat video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

It shows Jimmy John’s employees playing with dough — using it to jump rope. You can see the dough hit the ground multiple times.

“They’re having a little fun, but maybe it’s just not the right time, so maybe it would worry me a little bit,” Florida resident Brooke Crawford said. “Don’t put it on social media. Like, what are you thinking? I can only imagine what the health inspector is going to do to them at this point,” Latisha Ware added.

The fast-food sandwich chain is now investigating.

The franchise owners issued the following statement:

Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again.