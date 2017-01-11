Cool School: Charleston Christian School



Charleston Christian School helps students foster a curiosity about the world and help them find their place i it. We’re in West Ashley for our Cool School of the week.

Charleston Christian school is an education ministry of Church Creek Presbyterian Church. The school opened in 1981, and has more than eighty student in Kindergarten through 8th grades.

Younger students are paired with an older reading buddy, and they meet once a week. Students also have chapel once a week. School leaders say they strive to provide an excellent education to shepherd hearts and sharpen minds.

“We’re a Cool School because of our community,” says head of school Ashley Chandler. “We have Reading Buddies. We have dedicated teachers. We have a wonderful theater program here. We want to provide a rigorous education for them. We ant to challenge them. We want them to love learning,”Chandler says. Seventh-grade student Anna Clifford says, “The teachers are able to really help every student, instead of just teaching the whole class at once. They’re able to make sure every student understands and if they don’t, they’re able to help the student understand better.”

Bess Ten Eyck is a third grade teacher at Charleston Christian School. She also teaches theater. She says, “We have an attitude of sharpening minds and shepherding hearts here. We really nurture the academic growth and academic excellence in students while speaking to their hearts and having them grow in relationships with each other and faith in God.” Fourth-grade-student Lekhi Bennett says, “I like that the teachers really push you to try your best and try real hard. I think it’s a good environment to help kids learn and to learn the word of God. It means when I’m an adult I will be able to share it with many people. I want to be a missionary and or a doctor to help people.”

The Charleston Christian School is accredited through the South Carolina Association of Christian Schools.

