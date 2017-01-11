Clemson fans can pose with national title trophy in Central, Easley

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson football fans will have two chances this week to pose for pictures with the National Championship trophy won by the Tigers early Tuesday morning.

The brand new 24K trophy – the same one presented on the field in Tampa, Florida early Tuesday morning to the Tigers – will be at Walmart on Eighteen Mile Road in Central on Thursday from 4:00-7:00pm.

The trophy will also be on display on Friday from 4:00-7:00pm at Walmart in Easley on Rolling Hills Circle. Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the trophy.

Fans are asked to arrive early for the photo opportunities because the trophy must be returned to Clemson University at 7:00pm both days.

Clemson won the College Football Playoff Championship with a thrilling 35-31 victory over Alabama.

You’ll be able to see the trophy Thursday on 7 News at Noon.

The trophy took three months to build by craftsmen at Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern, New York. The trophy will be on permanent display at Clemson University.