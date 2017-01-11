City of Charleston approves West Ashley revitalization master plan contract

Travis Rice By Published:
CHARLESON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is one step closer to revitalizing West Ashley as promised by Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Charleston City Council voted to approve a $493,000 contract for Dover Kohl to design the West Ashley revitalization plan. The city had initially rejected a $500,000 bid from the same company last month.

“This vote is a huge step forward for us and the whole city,” said Jacob Lindsey the Planning Director for the City of Charleston. “We think it’s ultimately going to bring a world class planning consultant to West Ashley just like we’ve had downtown for years,” added Lindsey.

Dover Kohl has done work for the Lowcountry before. The firm helped with the Rehthink Folly Road project and also planned I’on in Mount Pleasant. “They understand the Lowcountry,” said Lindsey, “we think they’re going to be a great consultant to help us move West Ashley to the next level.”

The Historic Charleston Foundation offered to pay $50,000 toward the contract. City officials say the West Ashley Revitalization Commission will also help the city and consulting firm shape the plans.

