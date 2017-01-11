Carl Edwards set to retire from NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – It appears that Carl Edwards has made his final left turn in NASCAR competition.

Two people with knowledge of the situation have told The Associated Press that Edwards is retiring from the sport less than two months after nearly winning his first Cup championship.

Joe Gibbs Racing has scheduled a pair of news conferences Wednesday during which Edwards is expected to announce he is giving up the sport immediately and that reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez will replace Edwards in the No. 19 Toyota.

The 37-year-old Edwards was leading all championship contenders in the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami with 10 laps remaining until a caution set up a restart that bunched the field. Edwards tried to block Joey Logano’s attempt to take the lead, and it caused a crash that ended Edwards’ title bid.

Edwards won three races in 2016 as JGR dominated the regular season and put two drivers in the final four. He spent 13 years in the Cup Series and has 28 career victories in 445 starts.