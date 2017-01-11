Attorney of former college football player requests criminal sexual conduct charge be overthrown

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Former Coastal Carolina University football player and son of former NFL star Ray Lewis claims in court documents that the two females accusing him of sexual assault are alleging the crime so they could sue him for a “ton of money.”

Ray Anthony Lewis III was arrested April of last year on criminal sexual conduct third degree charges. The arrest was made after two women, 18 and 19 years old, were treated at a local hospital on Jan. 23 for sexual assault. The incident is reported to have happened across from CCU’s campus at an apartment on Technology Boulevard.

According to an arrest warrant, Lewis sexually assaulted the 18-year-old while she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Lewis’ lawyer, Tommy Brittain, writes in the court documents the idea that the women were under the influence of any substance is disproven due to the women’s ability to remember specific details of the alleged crime, including “who was where, where clothes items were, who knocked on the door, who asked the other to take certain actions, what sorts of positions they were in, etc.”

In addition, the documents claim that the women sought Lewis out and initiated contact with him and asked to go back to his room where one female wanted to have sex and asked if the other could join them. Documents state Lewis and the two women “independently walked upstairs to a room and began to have consensual sex.” The documents also note that the women were seen “laughing” at the emergency room. Lastly, based on their knowledge that Lewis’ father was a former NFL player, there was belief that the women could gain monetarily from making the allegations. Texts exchanged between the females read, “If we both go after him it’s a 2 against 1 and we can sue for s*it ton of money,” according to court documents.

Lastly, Lewis’ lawyer notes that the defendant wasn’t granted a preliminary hearing as is required by state law and that the Conway Police Department “took a special interest in this matter considering Defendant’s lineage.” Lewis’ attorney has requested the indictment regarding the criminal sexual conduct charge to be overthrown.