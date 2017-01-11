Army veteran pleads for return of missing dog

James and Layla met during his first tour in Iraq, and she was just a puppy.

James Duck says, “She was the only one that came up to our battle position one day, and hung out with us for about three days.”

James would share his sandwiches with Layla, and she would help him forget the stress of deployment.

Duck says, “Just the struggles of deployment. Everyone goes through them and it was just something to keep my mind busy, and not my thoughts wandering to other things and what not. It was definitely healthy.”

The pair grew so attached that Duck shipped her back to the United States.

He says, “She actually had never seen grass before, so we had a hard time getting her to walk through the grass when she first saw it.”

But now, his best pal is missing. Layla and another dog escaped from a fenced backyard on Sunday and they were spotted at a gas station on North Rhett Avenue. The other dog was caught by animal control, but Layla disappeared.

Duck says, “The employee at the gas station said that she saw the lady pick her up, carry her to her car, put her in, and leave. And that was at the same time animal control was getting my other dog, so I don’t know why she wouldn’t just give her to animal control.”

Layla was wearing her tags and is micro-chipped. James says it has been too long without a phone call.

He says, “I don’t know why somebody hasn’t called yet.”

He is begging anyone with information about Layla to come forward, and asks the person who took her to turn her in.

Duck says, “I want to be able to watch that dog live it’s full life instead of losing her two years later. That’s not cool because she’s got another 10 plus years and I would like to be there for every single bit of it.”

Duck went back to the gas station with police to look at security footage. He says the person who took Layla was in a blue Dodge Ram from the late 1990s/early 2000s. He says if the person who took her turns her in, he won’t press any charges, he just wants his dog home safe.